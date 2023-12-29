'Parasite' actor's death prompts criticism of police, media

As late South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun's family and friends gather to mourn his death, public criticism of police and media conduct during his investigation for suspected drug use is growing.

Lee, best known globally for his starring role in the Oscar-winning film ‘Parasite’, was found dead inside a car in Seoul this week, with media reporting he left a note "that reads like a will".

Lee's reputation had suffered a significant blow when South Korean authorities launched an investigation into his alleged drug use in October.

The celebrity was dropped from television, film and commercial projects, incurring damages media reports estimated at up to 10 billion won (USD 7.8 million).

Police were accused of leaking confidential investigation details to the press, fanning malicious coverage and fueling the spread of unverified content online.

Lee's death has prompted public criticism of the media and police, who questioned him for 19 hours a few days before his death.