‘Parasite’ actor Lee Sun-kyun found dead

“We believe his body has now been transferred to the Seoul National University Hospital,” he added.

South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported, citing police, that Lee had left a “note that reads like a will”.

Lee had been under police investigation over his alleged use of marijuana and other drugs.

Once celebrated for his wholesome image, local news outlets reported that the actor was being dropped from television and commercial projects following the scandal.

A graduate of South Korea’s prestigious Korea National University of Arts, Lee made his acting debut in 2001 in a television sitcom titled “Lovers”.

He later won acclaim for his performances in a variety of roles, including a charismatic chef and a genius neuroscientist who is incapable of empathy.

Lee received widespread critical acclaim for his performance in the 2018 TV drama series “My Mister”, for his portrayal of a diligent architectural engineer who, despite facing personal turmoil, steadfastly upheld his sense of responsibility as both an adult and a professional.