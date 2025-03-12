Scarlett Johansson on returning as Black Widow

Actress and singer Scarlett Johansson confirmed that she will not be returning for her character Natasha Romanoff or Black Widow and she has moved on from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Despite leading a prequel, 2021's Black Widow, Johansson confirmed she would not be returning to the role, reported People.

However, Marvel fans "just don't want to believe it," she said. "They're like, 'But she could come back!' Look, I think the balance of the entire universe is held in her hand. We're going to have to let it go. She saved the world. Let her have her hero moment."

Apart from Natasha's onscreen death, Johansson's exit from the franchise was also not straightforward.