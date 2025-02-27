Intercepted: Death is real when the bravado of war fades!

On the phone, expletives and four letter words are used at random and, there’s also an effusive appreciation for the simple pleasures of life like ice cream and juice. These interactions about moments of savouring a few moment of the ‘normal’ life often appear to be a desperate desire to go back home.

While some openly ask the motive of the war, others allude to the futility of it all through the pretence of the soldier’s swagger.

War brutalises but even in that dehumanised existence, the yearning for all of the madness to end can never be suppressed fully.

Sometimes, that craving is camouflaged under unnecessary utterance of swear words, reminding the audience of ‘lalochezia’ – the usage of vulgar language to relieve stress.

As Intercepted moves to depict the advanced stages of the aggression, the initial braggadocio is overtaken by the inevitability of death.