Spielberg channels inner child at Berlin film festival

Three-time Academy Award winner Steven Spielberg on Tuesday said childhood trauma had shaped almost all of his work as he prepared to accept a lifetime achievement award at the Berlinale film festival.

Spielberg, 76, said he was "obviously... very traumatised" by the experience of conflict in his family home and his parent’s divorce.

That was why "I'd be attracted to subjects like 'Empire of the Sun'," in which a young boy is torn away from his family in China and sent to a Japanese war camp, he said.