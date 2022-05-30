Aamir Khan starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha' trailer released

His slow-witted approach and childlike optimism are the driving force of the movie, inspired by iconic Hollywood movie 'Forest Gump'.
In the trailer, Aamir’s calming voiceover and his eyes-wide-open look give flashbacks to his mannerisms from Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘PK’.
It shows multiple picturesque locations, exhibiting the Indian heritage in its tranquil form.
Aamir’s cute chemistry with Kareena is great and Mona Singh also looks seamless in the role of the protagonist’s mother.
Aamir and Advait Chandan have reunited for ‘Laal Singh Chadda’ following their collaboration in ‘Secret Superstar’ film.
Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, the film also stars Chaitanya Akkineni and will release on 11 August, 2022.