SRK thanks audience for letting 'Sun' shine on 'Pathaan'

In the image, he can be seen showing off his beard as Sun rays fall on him.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, 'Pathaan' created history at the box office. It has raked in over Rs 8.5 billion (850 crore) at the box office.

The film's team recently held a success bash where SRK, Deepika and Siddharth shared their experience of coming on board for Pathaan.