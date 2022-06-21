Ajay Devgn, Tabu's 'Drishyam 2' to release on 18 November

And the wait is finally over! Ajay Devgn and Tabu-starrer 'Drishyam 2' has got a release date.

On Tuesday, Ajay took to Instagram and shared that the sequel to the hit thriller will be out in theatres on 18 November, 2022.

"Attention!#Drishyam 2 releasing in theatres on 18th November 2022," he posted. Tabu, too, shared the update on her Instagram handle.