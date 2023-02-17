Zelensky urges film stars at Berlinale to take sides and support Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged filmmakers to take sides in what he termed a battle between freedom and tyranny, drawing a parallel in his speech opening the Berlin Film Festival between Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the Berlin Wall.

Zelensky recalled his own experience as an actor, urging colleagues to "break the fourth wall" by directly addressing their audiences.

"For many years Potsdam Square was divided by the Berlin Wall," he said via video link. "Today Russia wants to build the same wall in Ukraine: a wall between us and Europe, to separate Ukraine from its own choice for its future."