Never look back: actor Vincent Cassel, France's scary star

Actor Vincent Cassel is set to dominate big and small screens this year, appearing in two blockbuster French films and a new spy thriller on Apple TV.

"Liaison" pairs Cassel with another major French export, Eva Green, as former lovers forced to work together to stop a series of major cyber-attacks.

The 56-year-old star of "Black Swan" is not coy about why he chose to work with the tech giant.

"It's very simple. There are not many opportunities for a French actor to get an international audience," he told AFP.

"The power of a company like Apple is that they can press a button and 150 million people know about it. It isn't negligible," he added with a grin.