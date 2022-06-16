Amber Heard says she still has ‘love’ for Johnny Depp

When the topic of her Washington Post op-ed, which was at the centre of Depp’s USD 50 million defamation case, was brought up, she said, “The op-ed wasn’t about my relationship with Johnny.
What the op-ed was about was me loaning my voice to a bigger cultural conversation that we were having at the time.”
After the recent six-week trial in Fairfax County, Virginia, a seven-person jury reached a verdict on June 1, deciding that Depp, proved that Heard defamed him in the 2018 op-ed. Depp has maintained that he never assaulted Heard and claimed she physically harmed him.
The jury awarded Depp USD 15 million in damages but Heard will only have to pay USD 10.35 million due to a Virginia law limiting punitive damages (the judge reduced the amount). In her countersuit, Heard won one of the three defamation counts and was awarded USD 2 million in damages, as per People magazine.