Amid Hindi language controversy, Chiranjeevi remembers ‘humiliating’ award ceremony in Delhi

“And we thought they would also talk about South Indian cinema in such great detail. But they just showed a still image of MGR (M G Ramachandran) and Jayalalithaa dancing. They described it as South Indian cinema. And Prem Nazir, who played a hero in a record number of films in the history of Indian cinema, they showed his picture and that was it,” the actor said, eyes filled with tears.

The ‘Khaidi No. 150’ star then mentioned the names of other renowned actors from the industry such as Dr Rajkumar, Vishnuvardhan, N T Rama Rao, A Nageswara Rao and Sivaji Ganesan who did not get any mention at the event. “They were demigods to us. And there were no pictures of them. For me, it was humiliating. I felt very sad. They projected only Hindi cinema as Indian cinema. And they dismissed other industries as regional language cinema. They didn’t even bother to acknowledge its contribution,” he said.