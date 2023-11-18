Joaquin Phoenix on playing small 'petulant tyrant' Napoleon

Joaquin Phoenix said he was surprised to discover a version of Napoleon who was more like a soppy "teenager in love" than an all-conquering commander as he researched his epic new role.

Ridley Scott's ‘Napoleon’, which hits cinemas worldwide next week, features massive-scale battles across Europe.

But it is also a portrait of Napoleon's complex relationship with his wife Josephine, played by Vanessa Kirby, which has been preserved in the general's often tragically pleading letters.

"He was very socially awkward. I think of him as a romantic with a mathematician's brain," Phoenix told AFP in Paris.

"He wanted to be heartfelt but in his letters... he seems like a teenager in love, almost plagiarising poetry.