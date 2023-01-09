Golden Globes return after Hollywood boycott

A-listers expected in the ballroom at the Beverly Hilton include Spielberg, whose semi-autobiographical film is the favorite to win best drama, and Eddie Murphy, who will receive a career achievement award.

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael will host the ceremony, and Quentin Tarantino is among the night's presenters.

But many top nominees have not yet confirmed their attendance, and Deadline awards columnist Pete Hammond expects this year's Globes to be 'different' from the glitzy, hard-partying, champagne-soaked bashes seen before Covid and industry boycotts interrupted the merrymaking.

"They are going to be muted. There are no after-parties to go to. There's none of that. They're not spending big bucks, the studios, on all of this," Hammond told AFP.

Those who walk the red carpet will be peppered with questions from journalists like "Do you feel comfortable being here?" and "Are you satisfied they've made all the changes?" he predicted.

"It's not going to be exclusively 'What are you wearing?'"