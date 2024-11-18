Pori Moni in love again, mystery over her amour
Actress Pori Moni has always been at the centre of gossip over her personal life -- her affairs, marriage, child and separation, all this hogging the limelight more than her professional life.
She has been single for a year since she parted ways with actor Shariful Razz. Six months ago she even said, “Marriage was followed by separation, and now I am divorced. Previously, I did anything I wanted. If I wanted to have an affair, I did. Nowadays, I am not interested in affairs.”
But the actress has now announced she has fallen in love with someone again but kept a mystery over her amour.
Pori Moni starrer web series Rongila Kitab was released on the OTT platform Chorki recently. This earned her praise for acting with people saying Pori Moni emerged differently in the web series from her appearance in the film Swapnajaal.
Now she announced in a six-second video clip on Facebook that she has fallen in love with someone. The video clip shows two hands on a window of a moving car, and the caption read, “Yes, I am in love again.”
Greetings poured in since she made the announcement. A fan wrote, “Love is beautiful.’ Another fan said, “It is difficult to survive without love. Best wishes to you.”
Mystery enshrouds the identity of the person whom the actress has fallen in love with. People close to her said her lover is from the entertainment industry -- or maybe a businessperson, or a writer.