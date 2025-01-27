Jennifer Lopez brings 1950s Hollywood 'diva' to Sundance indie fest

Jennifer Lopez brought a heady blend of 1950s Hollywood musical and gritty prison drama to Sundance with her new film "Kiss of the Spider Woman," which earned a standing ovation from the indie movie festival on Sunday.

The musical film, about two mismatched cellmates who form an unlikely intimate bond during Argentina's 1970s military dictatorship, was the hottest ticket at this year's Sundance gathering, which typically focuses on smaller arthouse and documentary fare.

"It's about how love can cure any divide. These two people who couldn't be more different in this cell together -- doesn't matter their sexuality, their political beliefs. None of it," Lopez told AFP, on the red carpet.

"It's exactly the kind of story that we need to see right now," she said.

Based on the Broadway adaptation of Argentine author Manuel Puig's novel, "Kiss of the Spider Woman" is directed by Bill Condon.