Hollywood actor Johnny Depp reflects on career after Amber Heard trial

Johnny Depp has opened up about the impact of the highly publicised legal battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard, describing himself as a "crash test dummy" for the #MeToo movement.

As per a media outlet, in a recent interview, the 62-year-old actor, who won a defamation lawsuit against Heard in 2022, reflected on the personal and professional fallout from the trial, including the people he felt turned their backs on him during one of the most challenging periods of his life.

Depp's legal battle with Heard stemmed from an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in 2018, where she spoke out about domestic abuse, though she did not directly name Depp.

According to the media outlet, after a lengthy trial in Virginia, Depp was awarded USD 10 million in damages, and Heard received USD 2 million on one of her counterclaims.

The public scrutiny from the trial, combined with the media's intense focus on the allegations, left Depp questioning the loyalty of those around him.