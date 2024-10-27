Johnny Depp returns to directing with biographical drama at Rome Film Fest

Actor Johnny Depp recently arrived in Italy for the screening of his new directorial project, 'Modi: Three Days on the Wing of Madness', at the Rome Film Festival.

Despite a delayed flight that caused him to miss the festival's press conference, Depp presented his film and accepted an award before departing the following morning, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Known for his tumultuous history in Hollywood, including a high-profile legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard, Depp appears to be experiencing a notable career resurgence, particularly in Europe. His comeback began at last year's Cannes Film Festival, where he starred in 'Jeanne du Barry', directed by Maiwenn.