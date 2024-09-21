Johnny Depp to be honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award at Rome Film Festival

The Rome Film Festival has announced that Johnny Depp will be honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award during its 2024 edition.

In addition to the accolade, Depp's latest directorial project, 'Modi - Three Days on the Wing of Madness', will be screened at the festival, according to a media outlet.

'Modi', which portrays a "seventy-two-hour whirlwind in the life of bohemian artist Amedeo Modigliani," delves into the artist's tumultuous experiences amid the backdrop of war-torn Paris in 1916.