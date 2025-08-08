Sreepur waterfalls, the breathtaking Aduri and Mora Jharna

There are two small waterfalls at the Khorompur hills of Sreepur tea estate in Jaintapur upazila of Sylhet. One is 'Aduri' and the 'Mora Jharna'. For most of the year, the Mora Jharna remains dry, springing to life only during the monsoon. Aduri is also not a gushing waterfall, but is a beauty to behold in rainy season. The Aduri waterfall cascades down a series of small hill slopes, the water crashing onto rocks below. Mora Jharna flows directly from the Sreepur hills into nearby farmlands and canals. Sreepur tea estate is located about 35 kilometers from Sylhet along the Sylhet-Tamabil-Jaflong road. From there, one can go to Khorompur hill by motorbike or with a local guide, to reach the waterfalls. The trail passes through dense bushes, narrow paths and hilly slopes and then the two waterfalls come into view. Photos taken by Anis Mahmud.