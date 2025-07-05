Oscar winning 'One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest' spin-off in works

A spin-off for the small screens of an all-time film classic, 'One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest' is in the works, reported a media outlet. The Oscar-winning film was based on the book of the same title, written by the late writer Ken Kesey.

The makers of the Jack Nicholson starrer film revealed that they have shared an agreement with the late writer Ken Kesey's wife (the book on which the movie was based) for the TV series adaptation of the film. The makers are planning to present the aftermath of the escape from the character Chief's point of view.