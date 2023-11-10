Video

Photo

Photo

Movies

Disney delays 'Deadpool' sequel, 'Blade' and other films in post-strike shuffle

Reuters
Los Angeles
The logo of the Times Square Disney store is seen in Times Square, New York City, US 5 December, 2019.
Reuters

Walt Disney delayed the release of Marvel movie ‘Blade’, a new ‘Deadpool’ installment and several other films on Thursday as Hollywood studios adjusted schedules following the end of the four-month actors' strike.

The next ‘Deadpool’, which had been scheduled to reach theaters in May, will now debut in late July, Disney said in a statement. That forced the company to move its planned July release, ‘Captain America: Brave New World’, to February 2025.

A view of the Walt Disney Studios, after the SAG-AFTRA TV/Theatrical Committee approved a tentative agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) to bring an end to the 118-day actors strike, in Burbank, California, US, 8 November 8, 2023.
Reuters

Another Marvel superhero film, ‘Thunderbolts’, was pushed to July 2025, and ‘Blade’ was postponed until November 2025.

The 118-day actors strike shut down production of scripted TV shows and movies. After a tentative labor agreement was reached on Wednesday, studios and actors are working out schedules to finish uncompleted projects.

Outside of Marvel, Disney moved the debut of ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ to December 2024, five months later than originally planned.

Also Read

Striking actors agree deal with Hollywood studios

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from Movies