Disney delays 'Deadpool' sequel, 'Blade' and other films in post-strike shuffle

Walt Disney delayed the release of Marvel movie ‘Blade’, a new ‘Deadpool’ installment and several other films on Thursday as Hollywood studios adjusted schedules following the end of the four-month actors' strike.
The next ‘Deadpool’, which had been scheduled to reach theaters in May, will now debut in late July, Disney said in a statement. That forced the company to move its planned July release, ‘Captain America: Brave New World’, to February 2025.
Another Marvel superhero film, ‘Thunderbolts’, was pushed to July 2025, and ‘Blade’ was postponed until November 2025.
The 118-day actors strike shut down production of scripted TV shows and movies. After a tentative labor agreement was reached on Wednesday, studios and actors are working out schedules to finish uncompleted projects.
Outside of Marvel, Disney moved the debut of ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ to December 2024, five months later than originally planned.