Disney delays 'Deadpool' sequel, 'Blade' and other films in post-strike shuffle

Walt Disney delayed the release of Marvel movie ‘Blade’, a new ‘Deadpool’ installment and several other films on Thursday as Hollywood studios adjusted schedules following the end of the four-month actors' strike.

The next ‘Deadpool’, which had been scheduled to reach theaters in May, will now debut in late July, Disney said in a statement. That forced the company to move its planned July release, ‘Captain America: Brave New World’, to February 2025.