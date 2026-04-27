Michael Jackson biopic debuts atop box office

"Michael," the much-anticipated biopic about late superstar Michael Jackson, debuted atop the North American box office this weekend with a thriller-ing USD 97 million, industry estimates showed Sunday.

The film, directed by Antoine Fuqua and distributed by Lionsgate, chronicles the legendary artist's rise from a child star to one of the world's most famous pop icons.

In the starring role is Jaafar Jackson, the popstar's nephew.