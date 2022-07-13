Bradley Cooper dating Hillary Clinton's former aide Huma Abedin

Rumours spread that Bradley Cooper and Huma Abedin, who is the former top aide to Hillary Clinton and former wife of politician Anthony Weiner, are dating.

According to Page Six, the A "Star Is Born" actor and director, 47, and Abedin, 45, have been dating for a "few months" and were introduced by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. Cooper and ex-wife Irina Shayk have a 5-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine. After four years together, he and the model, 36, called it quits in 2019. And Abedin, Hillary Clinton's longtime aide, has a 10-year-old son Jordan with her ex-husband, disgraced former congressman Anthony Weiner.