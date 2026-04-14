Cha Gorom: celebrating fortitude amidst spectacular natural beauty!
Cha Gorom celebrates the natural charm of Bangladesh, salutes the resolve of the tea workers, acknowledges the modern-day young who, beneath that apparently superficial surface often hide a solicitous soul, and quietly asks us to appreciate the unknown tea worker whose unwavering devotion brings us the drink we all love
Tea is our national obsession!
Whether you go to the top or the bottom of the social ladder, it’s hard to find someone who doesn’t savour a cuppa, early in the morning, at the end of a tiring workday, during idle moments on a placid summer afternoon or, during rain drenched twilights.
There are tea-holics (this writer falls in that group) who need at least five to six cups every day!
In moments of elation or when one is feeling down, a cup is what one needs to get thoughts in order.
But behind the magic of tea, there is a tale of marked resilience and stoicism.
Actually, the bare truth is that the tea growing operation, involving millions of workers, who dedicate their lives to bring the glossy packaged tea bags, is often the opposite of that glitzy advert which we see on billboards.
That is tale of conviction, a story of tyring to eke out a living from minimum facilities, a never-ending saga of improvising with what is available.
This means ignoring health complications, suppressing academic aspirations, cutting out the need to add safety, beauty and security to existence and, resigning oneself to the entrenched belief that, for a tea worker and his/her family members, there cannot be a life beyond the garden.
The dream of social mobility is truncated here, the desire to break the barrier to become something better is strangulated.
The tea we have on our table is hot, with the right spices and milk.
A perfect brew but those who worked to bring the tea cannot expect all the elements of their lives to be just the right amount.
Imperfection is their perfection and to make us aware of the need to improve the lives of tea workers is the sole aim of the film Cha Gorom.
Did you just lose interest?
Wait, wait, you want, romance, some titillating dialogue, music and some glamour, right?
Cha Gorom is the social message cannily packaged with the right dose of star dust, so you can savour the celluloid treat but cannot ignore the stark realities faced by the workers of a tea garden.
The film, produced by social development organisation OXFAM and Chorki, co funded by the European Union, premiered on 13 April at the Star Cineplex, SKS Tower.
There are two dimensions to this film, each compelling by its own merit.
In mesmerising nature, there’s malaise
When most of us think of a tea garden, we conjure up an image of a train ride, a sprawling immaculate garden, workers working in earnest, a pristine bungalow far from urban chaos, an open sky, a night-time bar b q, unplugged music sessions and, well, a dash of romance. All of that is here and much more!
That ‘much more’ is what inspired the European union to be a co-funder of the film, produced by popular OTT platform Chorki and social development organisation OXFAM.
Beyond the apparent appeal of the tea garden, is the life of the tea worker who overcomes a wide range of adversities to carry on with her/his duties.
When most urbanites cannot think about a life without basic essentials like a regular medical service, physical hygiene, period time safety and proper education, for tea workers, such amenities are luxury.
We may have heard it before but callously decided to brush it aside.
In Cha Gorom, the realities are intertwined with the plot.
In a tea garden, the women often do not have the facility of toilets and in a humour laced line, the city slicker youngsters are told that the whole garden is the toilet.
It may sound funny and trigger a wave of laughter but just imagine that particular situation without a toilet a little deeply.
The picture of woe is presented through light-hearted dialogue and comical relief but the underlying desperation is hard to ignore.
When a young tea worker’s father is a drunkard and spends most of his time with the bottle, unceremoniously dismissing academic desires of the young daughter, using her text book to balance a wooden shelf, it’s not just cinematic melodrama, it’s reflection of the truth.
The meagre wage of a worker which is between Tk 175-185 is highlighted by comparing the cost of a packet of cigarettes (Tk 400) smoked by the main male character Mithu.
The plot of the film revolves around a young trainee doctor, Ireen, played superbly and passionately by Safa Kabir, who comes to the tea garden just to study amidst natural placidity.
On the eve of Pohela Boishakh, celebrating beautiful cinema and a powerful portrait of women’s empowerment in Bangladesh. Thank you Oxfam for partnering with the European union to bring humour, emotion and inspiration to the silver screenMichael Miller, Ambassador of the European Union to Bangladesh
And she could have done that and gone back but the character decides to decipher the veiled calls of help from the garden workers.
The tea workers never complain and are resigned to what they have, facing each calamity with nonchalance.
Ireen sees through the casual interactions and so does her boyfriend Mithu.
Beneath the casual ‘it’s not a problem’ dialogue of the workers, both Ireen and Mithu hear a silent but persistent plea for help.
The two unite to assist a local girl to chase her dreams and break free from the shackles of restrictions.
Won’t give away the plot but rest assured, there’s plenty more that will leave the viewer thrilled.
At the premiere of Cha Gorom, Michael Miller, Ambassador of the European Union to Bangladesh, praised the film, performance of the cast, saying: “On the eve of Pohela Boishakh, celebrating beautiful cinema and a powerful portrait of women’s empowerment in Bangladesh. Thank you Oxfam for partnering with the European union to bring humour, emotion and inspiration to the silver screen.”
The ambassador also highlighted the significance of dignity and honour of the tea workers.
Antonio Alessandro, Italian Ambassador to Bangladesh who was also present at the premiere of Cha Gorom, appreciated the aesthetic plus the humane dimensions of the film.
Postpone overseas trip, head for the tea garden
So, let’s also look at the lighter side of the movie. I would say that after watching it, one may feel an irrepressible desire to head for the gardens.
The director, Shankha Dasgupta, creates a magical cinematic aura captivating the audience.
He blends the natural magnificence of the tea gardens and then,
intelligently intersperses it with the social messages.
Commenting on the subtle balancing, Zahirul Islam, a journalist, enthuses: “If we look objectively, this is a semi documentary, depicting the realities of the tea workers but the cinematic elements have been added so cleverly that it becomes a full-length movie with the essential film features.”
Not for once do we think that this is a production that aims to just inform us about the drawbacks plaguing a community, he added.
Therein lies the film’s success and appeal.
If development bodies get involved in such enterprises, then relaying pivotal social messages will become easier, said Belal Bakht, another viewer.
The whole cast did a terrific job, they deserve kudos, observed Raihan Ahmed, a budding film maker.
No profanity, hardly any vulgarity and a film that leaves one feeling optimistic amidst these times of strife, global conflict and discord, asserted one guest at the premiere.
Cha Gorom celebrates the natural charm of Bangladesh, salutes the resolve of the tea workers, acknowledges the modern-day young who, beneath that apparently superficial surface often hide a solicitous soul, and quietly asks us to appreciate the unknown tea worker whose unwavering devotion brings us the drink we all love.
Watch Cha Gorom on Chorki.
Right, let’s have a cuppa!
* Towheed Feroze is a former journalist!