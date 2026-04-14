Cha Gorom: celebrating fortitude amidst spectacular natural beauty!

Tea is our national obsession!

Whether you go to the top or the bottom of the social ladder, it’s hard to find someone who doesn’t savour a cuppa, early in the morning, at the end of a tiring workday, during idle moments on a placid summer afternoon or, during rain drenched twilights.

There are tea-holics (this writer falls in that group) who need at least five to six cups every day!

In moments of elation or when one is feeling down, a cup is what one needs to get thoughts in order.