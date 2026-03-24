Goodbye underground mobsters, let’s cherish human(e) bonds!

The storyline’s biggest power is that it resonates with many of our own real-life experiences, maybe not on a train, but perhaps on a bus, a launch or, even of a plane.

Talking about human interactions on a plane, the 1963 film VIP’s, starring Richard Burton, Liz Tylor, Rod Tylor, Orson Welles, Maggie Smith, Margaret Rutherford, Louis Jourdan, comes to mind.

A plane stranded at Heathrow due to heavy snowstorm forces passengers to remain at the lounge and then at the hotel. During this interval, the personal demons of each and every person comes to the surface, circumstances compel people to be drawn to one another and in the end, when the snow clears and the plane leaves, the overpowering message: every cloud has a silver lining.

Exactly the same way, in Bonolota, when the people board the train, they are distant from one another but as the night progresses and the train chugs along, the barriers break, souls touch and, most importantly, epiphanies take place.

Will not spoil the joy by giving you the whole plot but will say this, in the end, everyone feels lighter, the inner beasts/turmoil seem insignificant with the realisation: helping hand often comes when one least expects it!

The only fault of Bonolota is that it could have been half an hour less in length. Although once, three-hour time was the staple for films, in the current context, two to two hour fifteen minutes is enough.

The stellar cast deserves kudos, the forest shots create a dreamy haunting aura, and Mosharraf Karim proves why he is called the maestro.

Chanchal Chowdhury’s character of the minister is suave, reserved and certainly calculating but with a dash of suppressed kindness. Someone should use this particular character for a six or seven part OTT political thriller series. Something similar to the role of Francis Urquart (played by Ian Richardson) from the acclaimed 1990 BBC TV series House of Cards

But in my opinion, Zakia Bari Momo also deserves kudos for playing the role of a heavily pregnant mother to perfection.

Bonolota Express is not just a movie but a cinematic acknowledgement of all those small humane things that happen around us every day.

In spite of the rat race and the competition to beat the other person, sometimes, many of us do take pleasure, not seeing the downfall of the adversary or by flaunting-material possessions but just by being the good Samaritan, who says without hesitating: "Bhai, no chinta, ami asi apner pashe!"

* Towheed Feroze is a former journalist!