'Spider-Man' swings back to top of the box office

Jostling for the top three spots in North American theaters this weekend were the same films from last week, with ‘The Flash’ overtaken by the latest ‘Spider-Man’ iteration.

The debut of the raunchy comedy ‘No Hard Feelings’," as well as that of ‘Asteroid City’, the latest offering from cult director Wes Anderson, failed to get past last weekend's top-earning films, although analysts said they performed well for their respective genres.

Sony's ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ took in $19.3 million over the weekend, according to Sunday estimates from Exhibitor Relations, bringing its domestic total to more than $317 million, with showings in international theatres pushing the cumulative global earnings to $560 million.