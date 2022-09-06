'Have no idea what I'm doing'

"That's what I find the most interesting about it. They can aid each other in a way. Any time you get to view the world through a different lens, it can help to create whichever way it goes. I find it really different. I think the fun part is that you never know what you're doing in either one of them," Styles added.

When asked how he sees his future shaping up as an actor, Styles said, "I feel very lucky I get to do something I love as a job. I feel like being able to explore this has made me feel even luckier I get to do two things I really enjoy. In terms of the future...I enjoy both. It's all fun to play in both worlds and see how they affect each other."