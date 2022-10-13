Scarlett Johansson says being 'hyper-sexualised' at young age made her believe career will end early

Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson has recently revealed that she used to feel that her career would end early on because of being "hyper-sexualised" by the industry at a young age, according to media.

During a recent episode of Dax Shepard's 'Armchair Expert' podcast, Johansson said that as a young actor she was so "objectified" and "pigeonholed" that she didn't think it was possible she'd be able to diversify her characters.