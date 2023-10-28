Movies

Tiger 3: A big screen spectacle, says director Maneesh Sharma

'Tiger 3' release countdown has started and makers are leaving no stone unturned to take the audience's excitement a notch higher.

A few days after the launch of the trailer, director Maneesh Sharma shared some interesting updates about the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer.

“We built the teaser and the trailer of Tiger 3 to show how Tiger's story moves forward but you haven't even seen 1 per cent of what we have in store - we're saving the best for the big screen!”

“Around 50-60 per cent of the film is action sequences of great scale and we wanted to just give you a small peek into what you can expect.”

“We want that surprise and the euphoria you feel when you're watching something you didn't even expect,” he revealed.

“When you have a film like Tiger 3, it is important that you hold back and keep building anticipation. Imagine if we'd just given everything away already!”

“That's why we made sure that some of our most exciting sequences don't even show up on the trailer so that Tiger's fans can gasp and whistle and scream in the halls,” Maneesh added.

He described, “‘Tiger 3’ is a big screen spectacle and we want people to come in and be thoroughly surprised. We want them to have a 'Diwali Dhamaaka' this year when ‘Tiger 3’ comes roaring into cinemas.”

“If we can do that, well, that's what will give the team of Tiger 3 most joy," Maneesh shared. ‘Tiger 3', which also stars Emraan Hashmi, will hit the theatres this Diwali.

