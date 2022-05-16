Chris Pratt remembers co-actor Irrfan Khan, all praises for his 'rare' quality

The Jurassic World film series star Chris Pratt is set to reprise the role of Owen Grady in the upcoming movie 'Jurassic World Dominion.' The film begins from the ending of the last movie 'Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom,' in which the dinosaurs were let loose in the world.

Amidst this, the lead of the film Chris remembers the late Irrfan during his recent conversation. Recalling his experience of working with Irrfan, Chris said that he was "just such an elegant man... like, down to his fingernails. There was just an elegance about him. He was also so powerful. It's really a rare combination for there to be such strength in softness. And that's what I would call elegant - he could do very little and still he would be doing so much."