Chris Pratt remembers co-actor Irrfan Khan, all praises for his 'rare' quality

He added, "Just by his sheer presence, and his sheer charisma, that he would bring to a role. One tiny flick of an eyebrow, or one tiny little move, was so powerful."
In the Jurassic Park (2015) film, Irrfan played the role of Simon Masrani, CEO of the Masrani Corporation that owned the theme park.
After fighting a two-year battle with cancer, Irrfan succumbed to the disease in 2020. His final movie was 'Angrezi Medium' which was released in March 2020, where the great actor won over our hearts once again for the last time.
Chris Pratt was among the several Hollywood stars, who paid tribute to the legendary actor. "So sad to hear about the passing of screen legend @irrfank Irrfan Khan played Masrani in Jurassic World. He was an exquisite actor and human. He will be missed," he had tweeted back then.