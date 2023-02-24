Alec Baldwin pleads not guilty to 'Rust' manslaughter

Hollywood star Alec Baldwin pleaded not guilty Thursday to manslaughter over the death of a cinematographer who was shot on the set of low-budget Western ‘Rust’.

The actor also agreed terms with the court that will allow him to complete filming of the movie, including a ban on using guns and on drinking alcohol.

Baldwin was holding a Colt .45 during rehearsals for the film in New Mexico when it discharged, killing Halyna Hutchins in October 2021.

Director Joel Souza was wounded in the incident.