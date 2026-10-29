Iran court sentences filmmaker Panahi to five years: media

An Iranian court has sentenced renowned filmmaker Jafar Panahi in absentia to over five years in prison, Iranian media said quoting his lawyer, although the latest charges remain unclear.

"The Tehran Revolutionary Court sentenced my client to five years and one month in prison and ordered the confiscation of all his movable and immovable property," the ISNA news agency reported, citing his lawyer Mostafa Nili on Tuesday.

"The court also imposed a two-year ban on social media activity and a two-year travel ban," he added.

The ISNA report did not specify the charges.