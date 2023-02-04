Iranian director Jafar Panahi released after hunger strike

Acclaimed Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi has been released on bail after starting a hunger strike to protest against his almost seven-month detention, supporters said on Friday.

The director, a winner at all the big European film festivals, had been arrested months before the current anti-regime protests erupted. But his imprisonment became a symbol of the plight of artists speaking out against the authorities.

Panahi has been released from Tehran's Evin prison "two days after starting his hunger strike for freedom", the US-based Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI) said on Twitter, while Iran's reformist Shargh newspaper published an image of Panahi jubilantly embracing a supporter after being released on bail.

His wife Tahereh Saeedi posted a picture on Instagram of Panahi being driven from prison in a vehicle.

Cannes Film Festival director Thierry Fremaux expressed "great relief" at the news of his release.

"We do not forget all those, in Iran and around the world, who are subjected to violence and repression," he told AFP. "The Cannes Film Festival will always remain alongside artists from all over the world in defence of freedom."