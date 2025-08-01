Chorki to premiere ‘Utshob’ and ‘Taandob’ on 7 August
After a successful seven-week run in the country’s multiplexes since its release on Eid-ul-Azha, Tanim Noor-directed film 'Utshob' and Raihan Rafi-directed, Shakib Khan starrer 'Taandob' are all set for its digital premiere on popular Bangladeshi OTT platform Chorki.
The platform announced on its verified Facebook page that viewers from both home and abroad will be able to stream 'Utshob' and 'Taandob' starting at 12:01 am on 7 August.
Known for the bold tagline “Not to be watched without family,” 'Utshob' brought viewers of all ages to cinema halls. Now, director Tanim Noor hopes the digital release will bring that festive feeling into every household.
Speaking about the film’s journey, Tanim Noor said, “In my childhood, watching TV dramas and films with family was a tradition. With ‘Utshob’, I wanted to bring families back to theatres. Whether I succeeded is up to the audience, but their reactions have been heartwarming and inspiring.”
On the film’s OTT release, he added, “OTT has emerged as a new distribution channel for films. Chorki is a trusted platform for Bangla-speaking audiences worldwide. With this release, those in remote areas without cinemas and international viewers can finally watch 'Utshob'; and I hope they enjoy it at home with their families, just like in the old days.”
Presented by BRAC Bank and powered by Edison Real Estate, 'Utshob' features a star-studded cast including Zahid Hasan, Jaya Ahsan, Aupee Karim, Chanchal Chowdhury, Afsana Mimi, Tariq Anam Khan, Azad Abul Kalam, Intekhab Dinar, Sunerah Binte Kamal, Soumya Jyoti, and Sadia Ayman.
The story was developed by Tanim Noor, Ayman Asib Shadhin, Susmoy Sarkar, and Samiul Bhuiyan, while the screenplay and dialogues were written by Shadhin and Bhuiyan. Rashed Zaman worked as the director of photography.
Meanwhile, the much-anticipated Taandob', directed by Raihan Rafi, is produced by SVF Alpha-i Entertainment Limited in collaboration with Chorki, with production support from Deepto TV.
The film features an ensemble cast including Afzal Hossain, Tariq Anam Khan, Fazlur Rahman Babu, Salauddin Lavlu, Gazi Rakayet, Shahiduzzaman Selim, Ashok Bepari, Dr Ejajul Islam, Rosey Siddiqui, Suman Anwar, AK Azad Setu, FS Nayeem, and Shiba Shanu.
With both 'Utshob' and 'Taandob' premiering simultaneously, 7 August promises to be a landmark date for Bangladeshi OTT content lovers, according to Chorki.