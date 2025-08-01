Chorki to premiere ‘Utshob’ and ‘Taandob’ on 7 August

After a successful seven-week run in the country’s multiplexes since its release on Eid-ul-Azha, Tanim Noor-directed film 'Utshob' and Raihan Rafi-directed, Shakib Khan starrer 'Taandob' are all set for its digital premiere on popular Bangladeshi OTT platform Chorki.

The platform announced on its verified Facebook page that viewers from both home and abroad will be able to stream 'Utshob' and 'Taandob' starting at 12:01 am on 7 August.

Known for the bold tagline “Not to be watched without family,” 'Utshob' brought viewers of all ages to cinema halls. Now, director Tanim Noor hopes the digital release will bring that festive feeling into every household.