Chorki completes 4 years with over 1b watch hours, 30m users under its belt

Leading Bangladeshi OTT platform Chorki stepped into its fourth anniversary on Saturday, marking four years of consistent original content production and impactful contributions to the country’s digital content industry.

Since its launch on 12 July, 2021, Chorki has become a popular name among Bengali-speaking audiences at home and abroad. With a focus on original series, films, documentaries, and co-produced cinema, Chorki has emerged as a trusted platform for quality Bangla entertainment.

In a press release issued to mark the occasion, Chorki announced some impressive milestones: over one billion hours of content have been watched on the platform, and it now boasts more than 30 million registered users. In its four-year journey, the platform has released over 100 original productions, averaging more than two releases per month.