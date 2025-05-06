Chorki subscription can be paid from Grameeenphone balance
· It has now become easier for the subscribers to enjoy the vast library of movies, series, and foreign contents offered by Chorki. · Chorki is committed to delivering world-class Bangladeshi content to viewers.
It has now become easier to buy a subscription to watch premium content (drama, movie, web series, etc.) on OTT platform, Chorki. From now on, customers can buy Chorki premium subscription directly from the balance of country’s leading mobile operator, Grameenphone.
A formal contract was signed between Grameenphone and Chorki on Monday, to launch this Direct Operator Billing (DOB) facility for buying subscriptions directly from the mobile phone balance. Grameenphone chief executive officer (CEO) Yasir Azman and Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman along with top officials of both organisations were present at the time.
The agreement signing ceremony was held at the Prothom Alo office in Karwan Bazar area of the capital on Monday. Grameenphone customers can now buy Chorki premium subscription for three months with Tk 289 and for one year with Tk 949 using their mobile phone balance. So, it has now become easier for the subscribers to enjoy the vast library of movies, series, and foreign content offered by Chorki.
Grameenphone CEO Yasir Azman said, “We are working relentlessly to make our customers’ digital lifestyle easier. And, entertainment is an inseparable part of this. That is why we are joining hands with Chorki. This step is to ensure that our customers can enjoy quality local content in an easy and convenient way.” He added that, “We want to see Chorki as the top platform for Bengali content because, their success is our success.”
Recalling various successful joint initiatives with Grameenphone, Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman said, “Prothom Alo and Grameenphone have done a number of projects together, which are historical.” He added that, “We will produce quality content through Chorki. And, Chorki is committed to producing contents considering the history and heritage of the people of Bangladesh."
Grameenphone chief product officer Solaiman Alam said, “It is Chorki’s job to produce creative contents while, our job is to deliver that content to the customers. And, DOB is a way of doing that.” This partnership between Grameenphone and Chorki has a good potential, he remarked.
In his welcome speech at the beginning of the ceremony, Chorki chief executive officer (CEO) Redoan Rony said, “Charki is committed to delivering world-class Bangladeshi content to the viewers. By joining hands with Grameenphone, we will be able to provide an uninterrupted subscription experience to the viewers. This feature will help Chorki reach out to even more people. We are delighted to present such an opportunity before the audience.”
Among others Prothom Alo executive editor Sajjad Sharif, Prothom Alo managing editor Anisul Hoque, head of digital platform (payment and partnership) at Grameenphone Zahiduzzaman, head of global business Kazi Hamidur Rahman, head of digital business at Prothom Alo Jabed Sultan Pias, acting brand and market communications at Grameenphone Iftekhar Alam, and head of evolved portfolio Sabrina Sultana were present at the signing ceremony.