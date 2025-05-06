Chorki subscription can be paid from Grameeenphone balance

The agreement signing ceremony was held at the Prothom Alo office in Karwan Bazar area of the capital on Monday. Grameenphone customers can now buy Chorki premium subscription for three months with Tk 289 and for one year with Tk 949 using their mobile phone balance. So, it has now become easier for the subscribers to enjoy the vast library of movies, series, and foreign content offered by Chorki.

Grameenphone CEO Yasir Azman said, “We are working relentlessly to make our customers’ digital lifestyle easier. And, entertainment is an inseparable part of this. That is why we are joining hands with Chorki. This step is to ensure that our customers can enjoy quality local content in an easy and convenient way.” He added that, “We want to see Chorki as the top platform for Bengali content because, their success is our success.”