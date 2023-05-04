Striking Hollywood writers decry the Uber-ization of their trade

Television and film writers, on strike over the “existential crisis” of a Hollywood dream factory that mistreats the source of its stories, are fed up with seeing their profession become more precarious in the age of streaming.

“What the studios are trying to do is basically turn our work into gig work, and make it impossible for writers to have a career,” said Sarah Fischer, on the picket line Wednesday outside major studio Warner Bros.

After 10 years working as an assistant on major series such as Marvel’s “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” the 30-year-old scribe was only recently admitted into the Writers Guild of America (WGA).

The powerful union represents 11,500 screenwriters and ordered a strike this week after talks with Hollywood studios and streaming services over better pay and conditions collapsed.

Despite Fischer’s coveted membership of the elite group, she has been looking for work since November, and is surviving on savings that are “dwindling fast.”

Her case is far from unique.

The long-standing model of network television, in which writers would be hired for months at a time to work on seasons composed of 20 or more episodes, has been disrupted by streaming giants like Netflix.