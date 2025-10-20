'Black Phone 2' wins box office

"This is an excellent opening for the second episode in a horror series," Gross said.

"Tron: Ares," the latest installment in the Disney sci-fi franchise, followed up a disappointing debut with USD 11.1 million in its second week for second place in the United States and Canada, Exhibitor Relations reported.

The action flick -- which stars Jared Leto, Greta Lee and Evan Peters -- tells of mankind's first encounter with artificial intelligence in the real world. Experts and industry press said it cost USD 180 million to make.