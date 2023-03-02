FIR filed against SRK's wife Gauri Khan

Gauri Khan, a well-known interior designer and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's wife, has found herself in legal trouble as an FIR has been registered against her in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow.

The FIR, which has been registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 409 (criminal breach of trust), was registered at the Sushant Golf City police station in Lucknow.