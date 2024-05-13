Legendary B-movie producer Roger Corman dies

American B-movie director and producer Roger Corman, best known for hundreds of low-budget films and discovering Hollywood heavyweights from Jack Nicholson to Martin Scorsese, Francis Ford Coppola and Robert De Niro, has died aged 98.

Corman died at his home in Santa Monica, California on Thursday, according to a statement posted on his official Instagram account.

"His films were revolutionary and iconoclastic, and captured the spirit of an age," the family said in the post Saturday. "When asked how he would like to be remembered, he said, 'I was a filmmaker, just that.'"

Corman specialised in lightning-fast, low-budget productions which often became cult classics, including "The Little Shop of Horrors" -- which he shot in just two days.

He also shot a series of acclaimed Edgar Allan Poe adaptations starring Vincent Price which are considered masterpieces, and he had a strong influence on European horror cinema.