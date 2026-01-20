Warner hits 'Sinners' and 'One Battle' tipped for Oscar nominations

Warner Bros may be for sale, but the studio's acclaimed hits "Sinners" and "One Battle After Another" are expected to dominate the Oscar nominations when the Academy announces its final contenders Thursday.

Both are tipped to rack up a dozen or more nods for Hollywood's grandest awards ceremony -- from best picture and best actor to the new best casting prize.

The rare and enviable position of a single Hollywood studio boasting the two clear Oscars frontrunners ironically comes in what could be Warner Bros' swansong year as an independent distributor.

Warner Bros is the target of a fierce bidding war between Paramount Skydance and Netflix.

Yet despite the struggles of its parent company Warner Bros Discovery, the storied movie studio has enjoyed a banner year, bucking Tinseltown's obsession with sequels and backing original fare from auteur filmmakers.

"Sinners," a blues-inflected period horror film about the segregated US South, comes from "Black Panther" director Ryan Coogler.