'One Battle After Another', 'Hamnet' triumph at Golden Globes

"One Battle After Another" reigned supreme at the Golden Globes on Sunday, winning best comedy, while "Hamnet" sprung a surprise by taking best drama film at the splashy Hollywood ceremony.

Paul Thomas Anderson's screwball thriller "One Battle," which centers on an aging revolutionary played by Leonardo DiCaprio, led the night by winning four of its nine nominations.

It also collected awards for best director, best screenplay and best supporting actress for Teyana Taylor at the lavish Globes gala, which is a key stepping stone on the road to the Oscars in March.

"You guys are being so generous with this affection for me and this film -- and I'll take it," beamed Anderson.