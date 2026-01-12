Chalamet beats DiCaprio at Hollywood's Golden Globes

Timothee Chalamet triumphed in one of the most competitive categories at the Golden Globes on Sunday, taking the trophy for best male actor in a movie musical or comedy for his role as a professional table tennis player in "Marty Supreme."

Chalamet defeated Leonardo DiCaprio, George Clooney and other big names at the red-carpet ceremony in Beverly Hills, California. "This category is stacked. I look up to all of you," Chalamet said to his fellow nominees.

The actor noted that he had left the Globes in previous years without a win. "I’d be lying if I didn’t say those moments made this moment that much sweeter," he said.