Hollywood meets the world in Sundance line-up

Hollywood A-listers Jon Hamm, Olivia Wilde and Russell Crowe will rub shoulders with some of cinema's best and brightest new talent at the Sundance film festival next month, organisers said Wednesday.

The first edition of the festival since the death in September of founder Robert Redford will see a firmament of stars descend on Park City, Utah for one of the most important gatherings in the global movie calendar.

"I think that this is going to be such a celebratory year and a very special one," Sundance director of programming Kim Yutani told AFP.

"Any time you can bring together such an eclectic group of artists and storytellers... I think about Charli XCX and Billie Jean King, Salman Rushdie, Rinko Kikuchi together... it's such a special (group) of people that we can have on the mountain."

A rich vein of comedy runs through this year's programme, said Yutani.