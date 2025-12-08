Hollywood awards race heats up with Golden Globes nominations

Hollywood's awards season shifts into high gear Monday when nominations for the Golden Globes are unveiled, with hit musical "Wicked: For Good," Shakespeare family tragedy "Hamnet" and period horror movie "Sinners" leading the charge.

Paul Thomas Anderson's politically charged "One Battle After Another," starring Leonardo DiCaprio, and mid-century sports dramedy "Marty Supreme," starring Timothee Chalamet and Gwyneth Paltrow, are also top contenders.

The Globes, set for 11 January, are widely seen as a bellwether for the Academy Awards, and the top Globes hopefuls are already on many insider short lists for the Oscars.

The Golden Globes offer separate awards for dramas and comedies/musicals -- widening the field of stars who could walk the red carpet, and fueling the suspense.