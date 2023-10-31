Will Smith recalls exact moment when he realised he wanted to be 'on camera'

American actor Will Smith still remembers the precise moment he decided he wanted to pursue a career in acting.

The 55-year-old actor musician Will Smith has delved into hip-hop history in his new podcast 'Class of '88', covering everything from his own days performing as part of a hip-hop duo with DJ Jazzy Jeff before going into acting.

The Oscar winner talks candidly about realising early in his music career that he had a gift for front of the camera in the podcast's first episode, which was published on Friday, according to People.