Movies

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal announce pregnancy with adorable post

ANI
Mumbai
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are gearing up to embrace parenthood.Collage

Bollywood star couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are gearing up to embrace parenthood.

In a joint post, the couple announced the pregnancy news on Instagram, bringing much joy and excitement among their fans and friends. "On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude," they wrote in the caption.

They also shared a picture of their hands holding onto a black-and-white snap from what appears to be Katrina's maternity photoshoot. Vicky could be seen caressing Katrina's baby bump as the two shared an adorable candid moment.

In a joint post, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif announced the pregnancy news on Instagram.
taken from Instagram

As soon as the announcement was made, fans flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages.

Also Read

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announce pregnancy with special post

Celebrities like Zoya Akhtar, Angad Bedi, Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Varun Dhawan, and Huma Qureshi also reacted to the post, sending blessings and greetings to the couple.

Over the past few days, a lot of anticipation has been making buzz surrounding Katrina Kaif's pregnancy. The actor's absence from public appearances added fuel to the speculations.

Also Read

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh announce pregnancy

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal ties the knot with actress Katrina Kaif, at Six Senses Fort Barwara, in Sawai Madhopur on 9 December 2021
ANI
Also Read

Congratulatory wishes pour in for newlyweds Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on 9 December, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan. On 'Koffee With Karan', Katrina revealed that she met Vicky at Zoya Akhtar's party and that's when romance started brewing between them.

Sharing the details of her relationship with Vicky, Katrina shared how Vicky was never on her 'radar'. She said, "I did not even know much about him. He was just a name I had heard of but had never associated with. But then, when I met him, I was won over!"

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from Movies