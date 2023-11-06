Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake video goes viral

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has called for legal action after a deepfake video of actor Rashmika Mandanna went viral on social media.

After a modified video of his 'Goodbye' co-star 'Pushpa' appeared online on Sunday, Amitabh took to X to say, "Yes this is a strong case for legal."

The woman with Rashmika's face was seen entering a lift wearing a black swimsuit in the unconfirmed video.