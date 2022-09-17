‘He’s the best teacher’, Rashmika Mandanna on Amitabh Bachchan

South star Rashmika Mandanna, who will soon be making her Bollywood debut opposite Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta in ‘Goodbye’, opened up about her working experience with veteran star Amitabh Bachchan.

During a media interaction on Friday, Rashmika revealed that she is glad, she got the opportunity to share screen space with megastar Amitabh Bachchan in her Hindi film debut ‘Goodbye’.